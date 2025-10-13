Kiara's journey of 'strength and resilience'

Angela Milner is fundraising for her granddaughter Kiara to attend weekly therapy at the new Centre of Movement. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch 9-year-old Kiara Milner lives with an extremely rare condition known as sonic hedgehog syndrome.

Kiara walks over an obstacle with the assistance of Centre of Movement director Stephen Pennisi. Photo: Geoff Sloan

She was born with part of her brain, the cerebellum, outside her skull.

Her grandmother, Angela Milner, said Kiara underwent her first surgery within 24 hours of birth to remove the exposed cerebellum.

Just five days later, doctors inserted a shunt to drain fluid from her brain into her stomach.

“Against all odds, she has continued to defy expectations ever since,” Milner said.

Since then, Kiara has endured a series of major operations, including eye and corrective hip surgeries.

“Each one is a testament to her strength and resilience. She is in every sense, our little miracle.”

Kiara’s fight began before she was even born. Doctors told her parents she would not survive and advised terminating the pregnancy.

Instead, Milner said, they made the choice to cherish whatever time they might have with her.

“They chose love over fear.”

That choice has carried Kiara through countless challenges and remarkable milestones.

Photo: Givealittle

Earlier this year, her family raised $19,500 through Givealittle to take her to the Australian Centre of Movement on the Gold Coast for three weeks of intensive therapy.

“We held on to the hope that perhaps, one day, she might begin to take steps with support. What happened instead was beyond anything we dared to dream,” Milner said.

Kiara entered the centre in a wheelchair, and after just two weeks of treatment she was walking, with the assistance of quad sticks.

Until recently, Kiwi families had no option but to travel to the Gold Coast for paediatric intensive movement therapy, as it was not available in New Zealand.

That has now changed, with the country’s first Centre of Movement opening in Rotorua in July. A second centre opened its doors in Christchurch on Friday.

Photo: Givealittle

Based in Riccarton, the new centre offers intensive physiotherapy, occupational therapy and exercise physiology. It is already fully booked until February.

“What they do for young ones is just phenomenal. It just brings a whole new perspective to New Zealand families,” Milner said.

Because Kiara’s condition is so rare, no one knows what lies ahead for her.

“But she’s a battler, she approaches life with a spirit and determination that is both humbling and inspiring.”