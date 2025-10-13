Virtual charity event to be held at new Chch stadium

Tickets to Full Bellies’ Full House event are available at ticketmaster.co.nz/full-bellies-full-house-tickets/artist/3974477

A virtual fundraising event that aims to feed thousands of local school kids will be held at Christchurch’s new central city stadium next month.

Christchurch-based charity Full Bellies will hold the virtual event "Full House" on November 12 at 12.30pm to raise money to provide school lunches.

'Seats’ at the One New Zealand stadium virtual event will cost $8.50. Ticket-holders will be the first people to look inside the stadium with Ticketmaster’s new virtual venue map.

Full Bellies launched in 2022 and provides about 1200 lunches a week to children in need across 25 schools.

It puts together lunches which include morning tea, a fruit break, and an after-school snack.

Co-founder Kate Pauling said there is a growing demand for its services.

"Our goal is to make the first event at One NZ stadium a sell-out, with the proceeds to provide 25,000 meals for children in need across Canterbury."

The new stadium is set to officially open in April. The first in-person event will be the Super Rugby Pacific Round from April 24 to 26.

Full House ticket-holders will also go into a draw for a chance to toss the coin at the opening Crusaders match and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium.