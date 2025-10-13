Child dies in hospital after house fire

A child has died in hospital after a house fire in Canterbury over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a property on Dunford St, Rakaia, about 11.15pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said an adult was found dead at the property and a child was found in a critical condition.

"The child sadly died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

"The deaths will be referred to the Coroner, and the fire is not thought to be suspicious."

Several other people were rescued from the house.

A FENZ spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing, but early indications suggested the home had no smoke alarms.

It was a reminder to have smoke alarms in all rooms, they said.