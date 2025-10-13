Scientists at UN climate meeting in Chch

Photo: Te Pae Convention Centre

Hundreds of scientists and global leaders are converging on Christchurch for the largest ever climate event to be held in New Zealand.

The Adaptation Futures Conference, recognised as the world's largest and most influential climate adaptation gathering, was running from October 13 to 16 at Te Pae Convention Centre.

More than 1800 public figures and researchers will participate in-person and online to discuss how the world can adapt to climate change's biggest challenges..

Event co-convenor and University of Canterbury professor Bronwyn Hayward said for New Zealand, hosting the meeting was historic.

"It's the largest United Nations meeting and the largest climate meeting in adaptation we will probably ever host. It's an honour for the University of Canterbury to be partnering with the World Adaptation Science Programme," she said.

Organisers said the event had a strong focus on Pacific and indigenous innovation and leadership, in recognition of the huge impact of climate change on Pacific and Indigenous communities.

The conference aimed to identify key priorities to take to the 30th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil next month.

"It's not just a climate science meeting, there are really practical outcomes that come from this," Hayward said.

Earth Sciences New Zealand principal scientist Nick Cradock-Henry said the time for climate adaptation action was now.

"We're seeing more frequent and severe marine heatwaves and storms, rising costs from floods and droughts and disruption to critical infrastructure and communities. But we can do something about it. We can reduce our vulnerability and realise opportunities as well. We can close the adaptation gap," he said.

Christchurch City Council strategy, planning and regulatory general manager John Higgins said Ōtautahi could be proud to host such a globally significant event.

"Christchurch's journey of resilience and regeneration following the 2011 earthquake makes it a fitting location for a conference focused on adaptation and future-proofing communities," he said.

"Bringing together world experts on adaptation will strengthen the discussions we're already having with our communities on how to face some of climate change's biggest challenges for our district.

"It's a unique opportunity to share our experiences and strengths while learning from others too - sparking new partnerships and ideas that can help Christchurch adapt and thrive in a changing climate."

During the conference week, multiple public events would be held across Christchurch.