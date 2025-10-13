Yuki Miya claims maiden title on home course

Amateur golfer Yuki Miya has won his first Jennian Homes Charles Tour title at his home club in Canterbury.

The Golf New Zealand Academy player took out the Club Car Pegasus Classic by one stroke over professionals Harry Bateman and Steven Oh.

Despite promising early conditions last week, the opening round of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour’s Club Car Pegasus Classic quickly turned challenging as the wind picked up and the temperature dropped.

That didn’t stop Josh Geary from setting the early pace, carding a 4-under 68 to continue his fine form after victory at the Carrus Tauranga Open.

Miya also started strongly with a 3-under 69, matching his consistency from Tauranga.

Clearwater’s Sam McGill recovered superbly from a bogey-bogey start to reach 3-under and hold the early clubhouse lead before being overtaken later in the day.

New Zealand Speedgolf Open champion Harry Bateman briefly reached the top with a blistering 4-under front nine, but a rough stretch on the back nine saw him finish even for the day.

Pegasus Golf Club general manager James Devlin ground out an even-par round to stay in the mix, while in the women’s field Yoonae Jeong opened with a 1-over 73 to hold a commanding three-shot advantage over Rebekah Blackwell-Chin and Lannie Inoue.

Pristine conditions greeted players in round 2, with blue skies and calm winds giving the field every opportunity to score and they did just that.

Yuki Miya won the Club Car Pegasus Classic. Photo: BW Media

Miya took full advantage, making two early birdies to move into the lead as he looked to stamp his name on his home-club event. Despite a bogey on the par-5 fifth, he quickly bounced back and closed with a 5-under 67 to sit at 8-under for the tournament.

Steven Oh went even lower, starting hot with three birdies in his first four holes before holing an eagle on the par-4 15th to post the round of the tournament - an 8-under 64 that vaulted him into the 36-hole lead at 9-under.

Bateman stayed within reach with a composed 67 to sit at 7-under, while Ricky Kang’s 68 and Dongwoo Kang’s late surge also reshuffled the upper half of the board.

In the women’s event, Jeong’s early birdie briefly extended her advantage, but Rebekah Blackwell-Chin’s steady 2-under round saw her leap to the top at 2-over overall.

Jeong slipped four shots back after a level-par round, while Lannie Inoue held third just two behind.

Friday’s final round unfolded under warm yet breezy conditions, setting the stage for a tense finish.

Oh began the day one ahead of Miya, with Bateman a further shot back and four players within four strokes of the lead ensured a dramatic finale.

Miya and Oh traded birdies throughout the front nine, Miya drawing level with a birdie on the par-5 fifth.

Photo: BW Media

Behind them, Sam McGill was 3-under through 11 to pull within two shots, and Bateman continued to apply pressure, joining Miya and Oh in a three-way tie for the lead on the 12th.

In the women’s field, Jeong produced a stunning turnaround, erasing a four-shot deficit by the turn.

She surged ahead with a composed 2-under front nine while Blackwell-Chin faltered, eventually closing out a bogey-free back nine to finish at 1-over, good enough for Top Amateur honours by three shots.

Back in the men’s event, Miya, Oh, and Bateman traded crucial blows down the stretch.

After pars on 14, Oh found trouble in the bunker and dropped a shot, while Miya regained the lead with a superb chip to a foot on the 15th for birdie in front of the gallery.

Oh responded in kind, drawing level with Bateman, one behind Miya. All three made par on the par-3 17th, setting up a nerve-filled finish.

Miya’s tee shot on 18 drifted right, forcing a punch-out, but his rivals couldn’t capitalise.

Oh narrowly missed a birdie, Bateman holed his to tie Oh as top professionals, and Miya calmly rolled in his par putt to seal a one-stroke victory - his maiden Jennian Homes Charles Tour title.

It capped a remarkable run for the young home-club golfer, who had contended in three consecutive Charles Tour events and finally broke through in front of his local supporters, etching a memorable chapter in his growing career.