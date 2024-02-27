Garden Party may return for Lincoln students

Lincoln University Students Association (LUSA) met with police, St John and the district licencing inspector about hosting the event in its full capacity this year. Photo: Supplied

Lincoln University’s end-of-year party could be back on after it was called off last year.

In previous years, the Garden Party has marked the end of lectures for students and is a day of music and partying at the university’s sports fields.

Lincoln University Students Association (LUSA) met with police, St John and the Selwyn district licencing inspector about hosting the event in its full capacity again later this year, which requires LUSA to gain a special liquor licence.

New LUSA president Demetrio Cooper was reluctant to answer questions from Selwyn Times and said little about the meeting or plans for the event.

“We are working with the external authorities like Selwyn (alcohol) licensing and the university at the moment and once I have more information we can let you know,” Cooper said.

“It would be good to see an event, but if we have any more information I’ll share it later, but I’d like to see something this year.”

Selwyn District Council head of regulatory Sue Atherton said no event details were confirmed and there has been no application for a licence made by LUSA.

“There was a meeting with the LUSA which was a presentation from them to the university and tri agencies (police, St John and the district licencing inspector) advising that they are looking at options for the Garden Party 2024,” Atherton said.

“All alcohol licence applications submitted in Selwyn are reported on by the tri agencies. The district licencing committee then needs to consider the application.”

Last year the event never got off the ground. In June former LUSA president Amy Wells said it had “been forced” to make changes to the event which included a Lincoln student-only rule.

The Garden Party was due to be replaced with a scaled-back lawn party, but that was later cancelled due to low ticket sales.

At the time neither Wells nor the university would comment on the reason for the shift in the events rules.

However, Selwyn Times understands LUSA’s hand may have been forced by university management after issues with student behaviour pre and post-event in 2022.

The university has been firm in denying any involvement with the event, despite LUSA meeting minutes from last year showing a desire from vice-chancellor Professor Grant Edwards to reduce risk to the students and wider community from the event.

“There has been a desire from the university’s vice chancellor to aim to reduce the risk to students and the wider community at Garden Party,” the minutes said.

Cooper would not be drawn to comment on why Garden Party was restructured last year.

“There was lots of whispers everywhere, but I don’t listen to whispers.”

The university again declined to answer questions from Selwyn Times relating to its involvement in the planning and approval of the Garden Party.