Govt confusing councils with mixed messages - Broughton

Sam Broughton. Photo: Supplied

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has called on the Government to give councils a clear direction.

Councils were told at the recent Local Government New Zealand conference in Christchurch to focus on core services - roads, pipes, rubbish, emergency management and community facilities.

The Government is also looking at capping rates to control rises.

But following the conference, Tourism Minister Louise Upston asked for help from councils to double the value of New Zealand’s tourism exports by 2034 to $19.8b.

Said Broughton: “As I received it (the email), I was, like, what is the Government trying to ask us to do? Is it narrow down our focus or is it broaden our focus?

“It is pretty confusing hearing very mixed messages out of the Government.”

Louise Upston.

Upston said the goal was to gather feedback from councils on how to boost tourism.

“We want to welcome more visitors to New Zealand, and we want to enable our regional communities to provide a high-quality visitor experience,” Upston said.

“Every visitor who eats at our cafes and restaurants, visits tourist attractions and shops in our towns and cities helps the New Zealand tourism sector grow.”

Upston did not answer questions from Selwyn Times about whether she thought her request was a mixed message for councils or if the Government would provide funding for councils to assist.

Despite calling the request mixed messaging, Broughton said it was valid.

"I agree with Minister Upston that local government has a role in contributing to things that go beyond roads and water, including growing the tourism economy.

"That’s why we are working on the dark sky programme to raise GDP and increase job opportunities for Selwyn."

Local Government Minister Simon Watts is expected to bring a paper on possible rates capping to Cabinet in December.

Broughton has been against rates capping, warning it would be “disastrous for communities” and leave councils without the means to fund essential infrastructure.

"(In Selwyn) we spend 80% of our capital on roads and pipes. On top of that, you add in the rubbish, you add in the parks, you add in the pools that kids learn to swim in – all those things add up and are expensive."