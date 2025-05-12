Grigg takes Broughton to task over $369m

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg and Mayor Sam Broughton. Photos: Supplied

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg has fired back at Mayor Sam Broughton over his comments the Government has left the district about $369 million in the lurch.

Grigg says it is no coincidence Broughton has raised the issue in a local body election year.

Over recent months Broughton, with the assistance of Selwyn District Council staff, has been releasing data highlighting the cost of growth and a lack of Government investment in the district.

Broughton is seeking a fourth term as mayor against a backdrop of high rates rises.

The latest data released in a report from Formative compared tax take in Selwyn to neighbouring districts and the average spend in Selwyn compared to the national average.

The data shows Selwyn is about $369m short in Government investment compared to the national average.

But Grigg told the Selwyn Times the data was not “entirely valid or relevant”.

“Government investment around the country is based on many factors, including socioeconomic need, and this will vary from sector to sector,” she said.

“Government investment is not based on arbitrarily defined things like PAYE and GST per capita.

“Further to that, council boundaries are imprecise in the sense that people move around districts for work and leisure, so I don’t believe this data to be entirely valid or relevant – though I note that is has been released in a local government election year.”

Grigg also appeared to question why the council is focusing on the issue.

“Selwyn District Council must take responsibility for its own spending decisions and, therefore, its rating decisions. I’d encourage residents to consider the quality of services they are provided with, in comparison to the rates they pay.”

Broughton would not respond to Grigg’s claim about the timing of the data being released and if it was something the council should be focusing on.

“The growing gap in government spending, compared to the national average, is projected to reach over $500 million per year in the next 5-10 years, unless action is taken,” Broughton said.

“I hear from agencies and frontline workers that services in Selwyn are stretched, and in some cases, non-existent. The data confirms this, showing a lack of blood services, almost no public housing, a lack of medical centres and dental clinics, and insufficient social services. We also don’t receive a fair share of transport funding, and police provision is well below the national average.”

Said Grigg: “From my conversations with the local leaders of government agencies, I am advised that, while there is pressure, agencies are resourced adequately and are managing.”

Key findings from the report include