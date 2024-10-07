Hotel's liquor licence hearing to be held this week

The Springfield Hotel. Photo: Google

The Springfield Hotel is facing an uphill battle to reopen its doors.

The police, medical officer of health and three members of the public opposed its new liquor licence being granted.

The hotel was stripped of its licence in September last year after a hearing found a litany of non-compliance issues, slack paperwork and drug convictions for the owner Blair Wallace.

In March a new application for the hotel was lodged by prospective new owners Saini Bros Ltd.

At the time, spokesperson Vick Singh told Stuff the purchase of the hotel was conditional on gaining the licence.

Singh, who owns the Railway Tavern in Rakaia, told Stuff the Springfield Hotel was in a great location.

“We want to support the locals,” Singh said.

Springfield Community Association chair Graeme Dawson is hoping to put the saga to bed.

“It would be bloody great for the town to have a positive.”