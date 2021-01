Photo: Facebook

A jet boat caught fire while being towed along a Canterbury state highway this morning.

The boat, which was being towed on Christchurch Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75) near Tai Tapu in Selwyn, caught fire about 11.40am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said it was a jet boat being towed by a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said both lanes of SH75 were closed at about 11.45am and there was significant congestion around Tai Tapu. The road has been reopened.