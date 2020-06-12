New retirement villages make progress in Prebbleton

Work on the Bupa Ashford Retirement Village and Care Home in Prebbleton is progressing. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Work on a new retirement village in Prebbleton has started with the construction of its community centre.

The large development near Stationmasters Way has also been given its official name - the Bupa Ashford Retirement Village and Care Home.

Head of property development Jamie Gibson said: “We’re currently working with our contractors to assess the impact of Covid-19 but early indications suggest stage one, comprising of 23 villas, will be ready for sale by January next year,” he said.

The retirement village will have 101 villas, a 56-bed care home and 16 serviced apartments.

Jamie Gibson.

“It’s been a fantastic feeling to begin construction again on a development that has had a lot of interest around it already.

“We’re looking forward to providing quality living and care to residents from the Prebbleton community.”

The development is the second retirement village planned for Prebbleton with Summerset also planning one at the old Meadow Mushrooms site.

Data from the 2018 census shows the number of people in the district who are over 65-years-old increased by 36.2 per cent since 2013.

The figures show 6975 residents are in the age group which makes up 11.3 per cent of the population.

The total population of the Prebbleton township increased by 62.8 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 4515 residents.

Retirement villages are not the only new developments in Prebbleton.

The Fresh Choice supermarket on the corner of Tosswill Rd and Central Ave is expected to open soon.

Woolworths New Zealand Ltd and Prebbleton Properties Ltd are behind the project,

The supermarket will be 1300m2 and will open 7am-10pm, seven days a week.

Summerset retirement village planned

Resource consent for the Summerset retirement village also planned for Prebbleton is expected to be lodged later this year.

Said Summerset general manager development Aaron Smail: “Over the last six months, since settling the purchase of the Springs Rd land in December last year, we have been in discussions with the district council and gathering information to inform the village design,” he said.

Smail said for construction they typically employ local sub-contractors under the management of Summerset’s construction site managers, quality assurance advisors and site co-ordinators.

A start date for construction won’t be known until closer to the time of all consents being granted.

“The construction of a village of this size usually creates around 350 jobs and once the village is operational it would employ between 30 to 50 full-time equivalent staff across a number of roles including management roles, nurses, caregivers, property maintenance, and housekeeping,” he said.

Summerset Prebbleton will be home to around 370 people, living in villas, townhouses and an aged care centre incorporating a memory care centre specially for people living with dementia.

It will also include amenities such as a bowling green, movie theatre, café and swimming pool.