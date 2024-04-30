Tuesday, 30 April 2024

One seriously injured after crash involving motorcyclist

    One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle near Lincoln yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said the crash between the motorbike and a car at the intersection of Lincoln Tai Tapu Rd and Ellesmere Rd was reported about 4.15pm on Monday.

    One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition. The road was initially blocked for a short time.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews attended the scene with police and St John ambulance staff.

    Police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.