Police ask for help with Rolleston burglary investigation

Do you recognise this person? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a person who may be able to help with their investigation into a Rolleston burglary.

Photo: Police

The burglary is believed to have occurred at a private residence on Delamare Way about 3am on Saturday, January 18, a police spokesperson said.

Police want to speak to the person in these photos about the incident.

The spokesperson said the person was wearing a red cap, black hoodie with a camouflage pattern on the upper half, and black shoes with white soles.

"If you are or recognise the person pictured, or have information that may assist our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105. Please use the reference number 250119/5655."

You can also provide information via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.