Selwyn flood victims discuss solutions

Possible solutions have been offered to a Canterbury family whose property has flooded for the past two winters.

Anna and Josh Pedersen and their three young children were once again forced to move out of their Tancreds Rd, Ladbrooks, property after heavy rainfall at the end of last month.

Their property, along with others in the area, is located within the Halswell Drainage Scheme and adjacent to Environment Canterbury’s Blacklers drain.

The family met with ECan rivers manager David Aires to discuss their issues last Thursday.

“It was a really good chat, very productive, learned a bit more again,” Josh said.

Following the meeting Josh said he received an email from ECan proposing a potential solution.

Anna and Josh Pedersen at their Ladbrooks property. Photo: John Spurdle

In the email, a senior river engineer provided some commentary around the merits of a floodgate.

Two locations for a floodgate were offered, somewhere in the downstream 300m of Blacklers Drain or adjacent to Perrymans Rd.

It was suggested the floodgate be plumbed into the road, as it is raised above general ground level, either immediately upstream or downstream of the road.

The engineer said those locations had the least risk of being bypassed by water overtopping the general ground level elsewhere.

The engineer said effects on the other nearby areas are yet to be investigated.

Anna and Josh Pedersen and there three young children were forced to move out of their Tancreds Rd property again due to flooding. Photo: Daniel Alvey

“A major issue with either option is the displacement of floodwaters and effects on others further down the system, if indeed a gate would be effective,” the email said.

Josh said it remains to be seen whether a solution will be implemented.

“I’m certainly more positive.

"It’s probably now just a cost question I think and the willingness of ECan to do something.”

Josh said it remains to be seen whether a solution will be implemented. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Anna said it can take up to six weeks for their 4ha property to drain completely after flooding.

They keep some animals, including cattle, sheep and pigs, on the property but, when the flooding hits, the cattle and sheep must be moved to the neighbours.

The family previously blamed ECan, which they say was not listening to their concerns over the flooding.

“I feel like they are just expecting us to put our heads in the sand and go away,” Anna said at the time.

Josh said he has now heard from other property owners in the area experiencing similar issues.