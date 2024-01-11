Selwyn MP welcomes baby boy

Grigg wrote on Facebook: "I cannot thank the team at the Te Whatu Ora ‐ Waitaha Canterbury Rolleston birthing unit enough for the incredible care they gave us during our stay." Photo: Facebook

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg welcomed her new baby boy Geordie on December 27 at the Rolleston Birthing Unit.

Nicola Grigg. Photo: Facebook

“I cannot thank the team at the Te Whatu Ora-Waitaha Canterbury Rolleston birthing unit enough for the incredible care they gave us during our stay,” Grigg said on Facebook.

Grigg, who has been the Selwyn MP since 2020, will be on parental leave until March.

Todd McClay will take over her role as Minister of State for Trade, and Associate Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture), while Louise Upston will be acting Minister for Women until Grigg returns to parliamentary duties.

Her electorate office in Rolleston will open January 22.