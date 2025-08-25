Impending arrival of lifestyle village concerns residents

The 211-home Harlow lifestyle village is to be built behind properties on Shepherd Ave, West Melton. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Residents are concerned a 211-unit lifestyle village will bring an influx of elderly people into West Melton, putting pressure on services in the township.

Developers of the Harlow lifestyle village are going through consents for stage one of the village behind Shepherd Ave.

West Melton Residents Association chair Sam Wilshire said pressure on existing medical facilities was one of the main concerns voiced by residents at last week’s association meeting.

“Waiting lists at the doctors are significantly long enough already, so who is going to cater for these people?”

West Melton Medical Centre is currently not taking new enrolments.

The Harlow brand is managed by Ultimate Global Group. Its chief operating officer Lloyd Cloughley confirmed medical facilities would be included in the new village, but would not say if they were in stage one.

“I can confirm that construction of GP facilities will be in the early stages of the development. If demand exists for additional medical facilities, we have the ability to incorporate (it), as the development will be carried out in stages,” Cloughley said.

Shepherd Ave in West Melton. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Land rezoning for the lifestyle village started as a private plan change in 2020 but was withdrawn after it was included in the District Plan – not dissimilar to the Earlsbrook subdivision, which was controversially approved while under appeal.

While the Harlow development was not under appeal, Wilshire said residents had submitted in opposition to the development at the private plan change, but had not made submissions as part of the District Plan.

“It basically quashed anyone’s objections. I thought it was a bit sneaky,” Wilshire said.

Said Cloughley in response: “The project was submitted under the District Plan review. All members of the community also had the opportunity to submit on this District Plan review process.”

He said the plan was the same as what was presented to the association in 2022.

“We are always willing to meet with residents and address any concerns they may have about the project.”