Stalemate for Selwyn council in fight over wrecking yard compliance

A second abatement notice issued to this Curries Rd property has not been complied with. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

The Selwyn District Council appears to have struck an impasse over its bid to enforce an abatement notice issued to the owner of a car wrecking yard.

Giltrap Spares Ltd on Curries Rd in Springston South has failed to comply with two abatement notices since the first was issued on April 2023.

They had compliance dates of November last year and January 1 this year.

District council staff visited the property on January 28 and found the abatement notice was still not being complied with.

Said council head of regulatory Susan Atherton: “Compliance Officers conducted a site visit on Tuesday (January 28) to the property and confirmed that compliance has not been achieved.

“We are now considering an escalated enforcement approach and continue to engage with the property owner.”

Atherton would not elaborate on what “escalated enforcement” would involve.

The council will not specifically state what the notice is for, only saying it was issued for non-compliance with the District Plan.

Lawton and Liz Giltrap who operate the wrecking business, Giltrap Spares Ltd, did not respond to calls from the Selwyn Times.

The first abatement notice was issued in April 2023 with March 31, 2024 the compliance date.

The second abatement notice came after people living nearby the property went to Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg for assistance.

While she did contact the council about the situation, neither Grigg’s office nor the council would say what the response was.