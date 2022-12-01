Strong leads in bid to catch Rolleston arsonists

The long grass near the Rolleston Scout Den was the scene of one of the fires. Photo: Barry Clarke

Security camera footage has given police a major breakthrough in their bid to catch Rolleston arsonists.

Sergeant Richard Van Asch said the footage showed a number of people leaving the scene of one of the 10 vegetation fires lit over the past two months.

“We are following strong lines of inquiry as to some of the people involved,” he told the Selwyn Times.

He would not say how many people or what age they were.

Three more vegetation fires were lit last week, Rolleston volunteer fire brigade deputy chief Graham Peterson said.

They were at Stonebrook playground, near the Rolleston Scout Den and beside Three Trees Learning Centre, next to Foster Park, he said.

Two fires were reasonably small but the third by Three Trees Learning Centre was lit in long grass.

"It was dealt with reasonably quickly but it could have had a lot more consequences.

"It backs onto houses and things like that once again. It doesn’t take long, especially with things drying out to change things."

Peterson urged anyone who saw something suspicious to phone the police or 111.

"The quicker we find out about it, the better,” Peterson said.

Van Asch said it was possible there is more CCTV footage in the community that shows the arsonists.

If that was the case police needed to see that footage, he said.

Members of the public could phone 105 or access the service online to provide the information.

Cam Kenyon. Photo: Star News

Rolleston volunteer fire brigade chief Cam Kenyon said there were no reports of fires over the weekend which may have been because of the wet weather.

Kenyon said there was concern the small fires being lit could lead to bigger blazes.

“We’re concerned that they’re going to get bigger or properties going to be damaged.”

Most recent scrub and grass fires firefighters were called out to: