Three more medical centres to open soon in Rolleston

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The three new centres already have services either in Christchurch or elsewhere in Selwyn.
Village Health Medical Centre, which operates a practice on Lincoln Rd, Addington, is expected to open its new centre on Masefield Drive in June. It plans to adapt an existing house into a clinic.
Said owner Miriam Martin: “With many Selwyn-based patients already enrolled at our Lincoln Rd clinic, expanding into Rolleston was a natural step.”
She said some of the staff members currently working at the Lincoln Rd practice will move to the Rolleston centre.
Phoenix Healthcare is expecting to open its new practice at the Rolleston Health Hub on Norman Kirk Drive in May. We Care Health is currently building a new centre on Northmoor Blvd which is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.
However, none of the new GP practices will offer a 24/7 service which residents have been calling for.
“Residents frustrated with limited after-hours GP services may need to turn their attention to Government funding structures.
“Current funding for general practice services, provided through capitation, does not extend to cover after-hours or 24/7 care.”
Data from Health New Zealand shows about 32% of Selwyn residents are enrolled at GP practices outside the district.
Mayor Sam Broughton said he would have expected that number to be 5-10%.