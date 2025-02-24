Three more medical centres to open soon in Rolleston

Village Health will be one of three medical centres opening Rolleston in the coming months. Photo: Supplied

Rolleston will get three new medical centres over the next six months to alleviate pressure on GP services.

Miriam Martin.

There are currently two medical centres in the town. But only Rolleston Central Health on Masefield Dr is taking new patients, while the Rolleston Medical Centre on Brookside Rd is not.

The three new centres already have services either in Christchurch or elsewhere in Selwyn.

Village Health Medical Centre, which operates a practice on Lincoln Rd, Addington, is expected to open its new centre on Masefield Drive in June. It plans to adapt an existing house into a clinic.

Said owner Miriam Martin: “With many Selwyn-based patients already enrolled at our Lincoln Rd clinic, expanding into Rolleston was a natural step.”

She said some of the staff members currently working at the Lincoln Rd practice will move to the Rolleston centre.

Phoenix Healthcare is expecting to open its new practice at the Rolleston Health Hub on Norman Kirk Drive in May. We Care Health is currently building a new centre on Northmoor Blvd which is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

However, none of the new GP practices will offer a 24/7 service which residents have been calling for.

We Care Health is currently building a new centre on Northmoor Blvd. Photo: Supplied

Martin said GP practices simply do not get enough funding to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Residents frustrated with limited after-hours GP services may need to turn their attention to Government funding structures.

“Current funding for general practice services, provided through capitation, does not extend to cover after-hours or 24/7 care.”

Data from Health New Zealand shows about 32% of Selwyn residents are enrolled at GP practices outside the district.

Mayor Sam Broughton said he would have expected that number to be 5-10%.