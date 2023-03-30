What a stink thing to do

Photo: Supplied

Larrikin university students were captured on CCTV at a golf club as they ran naked across fairways and urinated in one of the green’s holes.

One may have even defecated in a bunker.

Video footage captured him emerging from the bunker with his pants down, pulling them up from behind as he walked across the fairway.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a part in the students’ antics at the Lincoln Golf Club.

CCTV cameras on the course caught some of the group doing “stupid” things, including hitting a golf ball from a tee held between one of the men’s butt cheeks, said club president Steve Harrold.

Photo: Supplied

The incidents involving 12 people happened on March 8 between 5.30-7.30pm.

“It’s not just etiquette to do that sort of stuff on a golf course, or anywhere really,” Harrold said.

The club put stills of the footage in the windows of the clubhouse to try and identify the culprits.

Members had since spoken to a Lincoln University student who said he knew them and they were fellow students.

Harrold said the club was considering writing to the university to warn students not to conduct themselves in such a manner at the golf course.