Young cancer survivor takes on ice skateathon

Indi Wealleans is 9-years-old and has already survived cancer twice. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch 9-year-old Indi Wealleans survived cancer twice, now she’s strapping on her ice skates to raise funds for childhood cancer.

Hanmer Springs will host New Zealand’s biggest and best Alpine Winter Festival these school holidays and this year the ice rink is returning thanks to the support of Bayleys.

The Alpine Winter Festival is inviting people to join Indi and skate with purpose for the Bayleys Skateathon for Child Cancer Foundation – a 12-hour ice skateathon where every lap makes a difference. All funds raised from the skateathon will go towards supporting families going through childhood cancer.

Indi and her family know first-hand the difference Child Cancer Foundation support can make.

At 2-years-old Indi was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer which typically occurs in and around the bones of children and young adults. Following treatment, she was in remission for three years before the cancer returned in August 2022.

Now, Indi is in remission and wants to skate alongside her mum to help families going through childhood cancer.

“Indi has always been someone who looks for silver linings. She's just one of those life-of-the-party kids who people are drawn to. She's wise beyond her years and she has a sense that life is precious,” Indi’s mum Aneke Tunnage says.

“Being involved in a fundraiser like this is so important to us. We want to help the families that come after us, so they get that same level of support we did. I don’t know what we would have done without the support of Child Cancer Foundation.”

The family-friendly 10-day festival will run from Saturday, 28 June to Saturday, 12 July 2025, showcasing the best the alpine village has to offer with the Bayleys Skateathon kicking off festivities on the Saturday.

Child Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Monica Briggs is thrilled to partner with The Alpine Winter Festival.

“With no government funding, Child Cancer Foundation needs to raise $6.5 million each year to keep providing critical support for whānau facing the challenges of childhood cancer.

“It’s people’s generosity that makes this mahi possible, so we are incredibly grateful to the Alpine Winter Festival for their support and to every participant, volunteer, and supporter who will get involved.

“Every lap, every cheer, and every donation will bring us closer to making a difference in these children's lives, and we couldn't do it without this amazing collective effort,” says Monica.

Indi Wealleans with her parents Adam and Aneke. Photo: Supplied

More than 20,000 people attended last year’s festival and this year is expected to well exceed that with more than 35,000 expected.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black says the festival has become an annual highlight.

"The Alpine Winter Festival is a great event for our community. It's been wonderful to see local businesses rallying together so quickly to support this year’s festival, which promises to be our biggest yet.”

There will be glow light tree top climbing, the popular village light project will make a return and the festival’s main sponsor, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will host Date and Dip – a night screening in the pools of the classic movie Dirty Dancing, among some of the other great events across the festival.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Sarah Wiblin says the event will showcase the best of Hanmer Springs and its community spirit.

"This is a wonderful event that both visitors and residents look forward to each year. We’re excited to play a bigger role this year by introducing our own winter-themed events at the pools."

This year festival organisers are putting a call-out to students to help design the future mascot of the Alpine Winter Festival.

A competition invites schools and students to submit their ideas, in the hope of their vision becoming the future mascot.

The winning submission will have their design made into the real Alpine Winter Festival mascot and will also be up for some great prizes, including annual passes.

Local businesses have rallied to sponsor the festival and put on their own events. Some returning favourites will be the icy plunge pools, dazzling light displays, stargazing, jet boating and some new events like the Big Bike Film Night.