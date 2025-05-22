Higher speed limit not fast enough for some drivers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
We were cruising down the motorway back towards Christchurch when a black Toyota Landcruiser overtook us in the right lane, travelling about 130km/h.
It was the vehicle we clocked going the fastest, but on our circuit of the motorway from the city to Rolleston and back we saw most were travelling at 120km/h – 10km/h over the new limit.
A 17.7km stretch of the motorway – between the Curletts Rd interchange in Middleton and the Weedons Rd interchange in Rolleston – became the South Island’s first 110km/h state highway last month.
Heading south, some drivers reduced their speed to 110km/h when the limit dropped to 100km/h near Rolleston. Others continued at 120km/h until reaching the 80km/h sign near Hoskyns Rd.
On the return trip, most vehicles accelerated to 120km/h just before or shortly after re-entering the 110km/h zone from Rolleston, then slowed back to 110km/h once the limit dropped to 100km/h.
After the sign, all motorists eventually slowed to 60km/h over the next 300m of road.
Some motorists eased from 120km/h to 110km/h when merging with traffic from off-ramps or as congestion increased.
Although driving up to 10km/h over the speed limit will not get drivers ticketed by speed cameras, it is still illegal.
But Police road policing manager Inspector Kelly Larsen said police have not encountered any “significant issues” and speeding enforcement measures remained business as usual.
“How much people adjust their speed will depend on a number of things like the look-and-feel of the road, what speed vehicles were travelling at before the change and what speed naturally feels right to most people in that environment.”
He said data studies from speed limit changes indicate a 10km/h change in the speed limit will generally see a change of only 3-5km/h in actual driving speeds.
Rolleston resident Nicholas Grimmer, 30, uses the motorway four times a week to travel to work and was excited by the new limit.
“I love it, I’m a big fan. My only worry is that people who are not confident going 110 are sometimes in the right-hand lane, which is typically the quicker lane,” he said.
Prebbleton resident Lucas McGillivray, 21, said the speed limit change had not affected his commute.
“I think the change is a good thing. Traffic can get pretty bad in the morning, but at the same time, is the difference between 100km/h and 110km/h actually going to do that much?”
– Additional reporting by Matias Gidden