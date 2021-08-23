Monday, 23 August 2021

'You can't just decide to do some sightseeing': Police tell motorists to go home

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Police said "six or seven" vehicles were stopped by officers during a 50-minute blitz at Tai Tapu...
    Police said "six or seven" vehicles were stopped by officers during a 50-minute blitz at Tai Tapu. Photo: File image / Alan Gibson via NZH
    Sightseers on their way to Akaroa for the weekend were stopped and turned around by police.

    Police said "six or seven" vehicles were stopped by officers during a 50-minute blitz at Tai Tapu on Saturday afternoon. The occupants were told to turn around and go back to their bubbles.

    Dean Harker.
    Dean Harker.
    About half of the vehicles had been travelling from Christchurch and half from the Selwyn district, said Senior Sergeant Dean Harker.

    They could not give a justifiable reason for going to Akaroa, he said.

    "You can't just decide you are going to do some sightseeing somewhere and drive outside of your area," Harker said.

    Elsewhere in the Selwyn district, police issued six infringement notices over the weekend to drivers for breaking lockdown rules.

    Harker said motorists issued with infringement notices had either been in vehicles with two or more people from different bubbles, or had not been able to give any justifiable reason for being out on the road. 

    While Selwyn residents were generally doing a good job of staying in their bubbles and observing lockdown rules, a few were not.

    The motorists issued infringement notices had been stopped at various times of the day in various areas of the district.

    They had already received a warning before being fined.

    "Anyone we stop, we warn them and give them educational advice. If we stop them again, it doesn't really add up if they have previously been warned," Harker said.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter