16yo arrested, house damaged at out-of-control party

An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.

Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived at the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday.

The youths were drinking and the house was "moderately damaged".

A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.

At 10am on Friday a 17-year-old male was arrested for causing willful damage to a Labour campaign billboard.

He was referred to youth aid.