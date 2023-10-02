Monday, 2 October 2023

16yo arrested, house damaged at out-of-control party

    By Wyatt Ryder
    An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.

    Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived at the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday.

    The youths were drinking and the house was "moderately damaged".

    A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

    It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.

    At 10am on Friday a 17-year-old male was arrested for causing willful damage to a Labour campaign billboard.

    He was referred to youth aid.

