33-year-old man in court after alleged Timaru assault

A man has appeared in court after a person was seriously injured at a Timaru property over the weekend.

Police were called to a property on Coonoor Rd about 5.20pm on Saturday where they discovered the seriously injured person.

On Tuesday night, a 33-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

The man appeared in the Timaru District Court today facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a pistol, assault with intent to rob, and threatening to kill.

He is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday, May 14.