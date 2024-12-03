Fourth person dies after Geraldine crash

A fourth person involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 79 in Geraldine in August has died in hospital.

Members of Korea's national ski team were involved in the head-on crash between two vehicles on Wednesday, August 21, which initially claimed the lives of three people.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Rd.

"A fourth person from the people-mover was critically injured and has been in hospital since the crash," said Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker.

"They passed away on 2 December. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash."

Walker said police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.