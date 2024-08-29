Penis spray-painted on girls' school

Waitaki Girls High school. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An Oamaru man could not explain why he spray-painted a penis on a wall at a girls’ high school.

Felix Shane McGeorge-Hawtin, 19, admitted a charge of wilful damage yesterday at the Oamaru District Court.

The court heard that on July 23, the defendant was drinking at Waitaki Girls’ High School with some mates.

On a brick wall at the school he spray-painted a penis and the words "up the dooleys SKC for the win".

Counsel Michael De Buyzer explained the crime coincided with the lead-up to an inter-school rugby game (popularly known as the Blood Match), which often brought about anti-social behaviour in Oamaru.

"He is an example but not the only person who’s responsible," Mr De Buyzer said.

He said his client should be given credit for his youth, clean criminal record and his honest interactions with police.

When Judge Jim Large asked McGeorge-Hawtin why he defaced the property, he shrugged.

Last month, Waitaki Girls’ High School principal Sarah Hay said the incident was "very disappointing".

"It’s very, very unusual that we have something like this happen at Waitaki Girls.

"We don’t get vandalism and graffiti. [It’s] a very unusual incident involving a group of youths hanging out late at the school on a Monday night," Mrs Hay said.

"Hopefully, it’ll never happen again. Our caretaker spent the day fixing up their efforts. Luckily, no permanent damage was done but it was just a waste of time and my caretaker’s time, when he had other things he needed to be doing."

Yesterday, Judge Large said it was "disgusting stuff to have done at a girls’ school".

He sentenced the defendant to 80 hours’ community work.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz