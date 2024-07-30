Person seriously injured in incident involving tractor

One person is in a serious condition after an incident involving a tractor in South Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a private property on Waihuna Rd in the Ikawai area, near Waimate, about 7.50am on Tuesday.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident, the spokesperson said.

St John told Chris Lynch Media an ambulance and helicopter were called to the scene. They were treating one patient in a serious condition.