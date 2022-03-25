Friday, 25 March 2022

Woman jailed over high-speed chase

    By Tina Grumball
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Throwing projectiles at pursuing officers during a high-speed police chase has landed a woman in prison.

    Nikita Sherbourne-Munro (29) was found guilty in the Timaru District Court after a judge-alone trial last year of a charge of aggravated assault.

    The charge related to events on May 3, 2020, when she was in a car speeding down Thames Highway in Oamaru.

    At her sentencing in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, Judge David Robinson said Sherbourne-Munro was an unwilling passenger in the vehicle, and when police pursued them, she threw objects from the vehicle.

    She claimed she was "intending to make the chase so dangerous the police would stop".

    Stuff reported the two pursuing police officers testified at trial that they "lost count" of the objects thrown.

    They said the items included blocks of wood, cans of alcohol and a methamphetamine pipe.

    One of the officers said they were concerned if one of the projectiles had gone through their windscreen, it "would have killed us", Stuff reported.

    The judge said Sherbourne-Munro reacted "badly" when one of the officers tried to arrest her, punching and kicking and causing a dislocated finger.

    Stuff reported Sherbourne-Munro defended the assault charge on the basis she was the victim of a police assault.

    She testified at trial that one of the officers had pulled her hair and punched her.

    Sherbourne-Munro pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering transport.

    Judge David Robinson — who presided over her trial — said at her sentencing Sherbourne-Munro’s personal circumstances were some of the worst he had seen.

    "You desperately need assistance," he said.

    The Oamaru woman had previously expressed interest in attending residential rehabilitation programmes and, despite her recent failure to complete one, Judge Robinson encouraged her not to give up.

    Sherbourne-Munro also faced sentence on charges from several other incidents: drug-impaired driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, careless driving, failure to report damage and two other assaults, one on a police officer.

    She was imprisoned for 20 months, ordered to pay $400 reparation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter