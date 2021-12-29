Truckie killed in Lewis Pass crash named

Police have named a truck driver killed in a crash on the Lewis Pass on Boxing Day.

He was John Osborne (62), of Rangiora.

The crash involving a truck and trailer that rolled in Lewis Pass Rd (State Highway 7) was reported to police just after 3.30am on December 26.

Mr Osborne died at the scene. No other people or vehicles were involved.

The circumstances of the crash, which shut the major highway for about 16 hours, are being investigated, police said.

Eleven people have been killed on the roads during the official Christmas-New Year holiday period, which ends at 6am on December 5.