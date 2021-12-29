Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Truckie killed in Lewis Pass crash named

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police have named a truck driver killed in a crash on the Lewis Pass on Boxing Day.

    He was John Osborne (62), of Rangiora.

    The crash involving a truck and trailer that rolled in Lewis Pass Rd (State Highway 7) was reported to police just after 3.30am on December 26.

    Mr Osborne died at the scene. No other people or vehicles were involved.

    The circumstances of the crash, which shut the major highway for about 16 hours, are being investigated, police said.

    Eleven people have been killed on the roads during the official Christmas-New Year holiday period, which ends at 6am on December 5.

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter