Support for the not so tech-minded

For more than two decades, TechMate has been offering free support to people in the community struggling with technology or how to use devices.

The non-profit organisation has partnered with three Christchurch libraries in Linwood, Aranui and Fendalton, with the goal of making the service more accessible for residents.

Community coordinator Vanessa Simpson said it's all about accessibility.

"The libraries have all been set up, they're in great places. They're community hubs, it's where people go. They've got good transport networks."

TechMate also works with national organisation Recycle A Device, which sends it 40 donated laptops a month for employees and volunteers to fix.

Refurbished and repaired laptops are then distributed to people who need a device, through more than 80 organisations across Christchurch.

TechMate volunteers help resident with her laptop at Linwood library. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The organisation can help get people connected to the internet at a low cost. It also offers people one-on-one support with their needs, assisting residents like Stephen Kimber, who has reached out for help in the past.

"I really look forward to coming here. And quite often they just silly little things that I ask, and they're fixed instantly. It just makes me feel so happy because I know what to do next time.

"It makes you want to just keep on learning."

Simpson said they see people's confidence skyrocket once they feel comfortable using computers and technology.

"I get feedback saying that 'the volunteers, they're kind. If I've got family members helping me, sometimes they make me feel as if I'm a bit stupid. But your volunteers never do that".

Demand is continuing to grow, but the service always struggles with a lack of funding, she said.

A givealittle page has been set up to support TechMate, so its experts can continue helping residents navigate the digital world.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air