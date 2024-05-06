Vintage connoisseur preps for Australian pageant

Rolleston resident Sharvelle McKay is preparing to head across the Tasman to compete in the Australian Pinup Pageant.

Sharvelle McKay. Photo: Supplied

MacKay, otherwise known as Miss Chevelle Charlotte, will participate in the event in Victoria on May 25.

She is one of two New Zealanders among the 16 finalists. The other is Hollie Henderson from Hamilton.

“It’s such a privilege to be accepted as a finalist where we will show our modern twist on vintage fashion on stage,” MacKay said.

“I have been working hard with my seamstress Oli’s Handmade to put my looks together for the stage.”

MacKay is a long-time fan of all things vintage.

She first developed the passion travelling in her family’s vintage cars, and performing in musicals at school as a teenager.

Miss Vintage Australasia, launched in New Zealand three years ago as part of Vintage Fest NZ, is also running in Australia for the first time on the same weekend.

“We have 10 finalists competing for the title. Both the Australian Pinup Pageant and Miss Vintage Australasia have a strong vision to see communities come together, be encouraged, and find belonging,” Mackay said.

Before her Australian trip, she will be at the Vintage Fest NZ at the Rolleston Community Centre on May 11.