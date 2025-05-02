Hornets to appeal 10-week ban for biting

Antonio Lemalu.

The Halswell Hornets plan to appeal a 10-week suspension handed to hooker Antonio Lemalu, accused of biting an opponent during their 32-28 win over the Greymouth Greyhounds three weeks ago.

Lemalu was found guilty at a Canterbury Rugby League judiciary hearing last Wednesday and missed Saturday’s 24-16 win over the Eastern Eagles.

Club captain Darren Diggs confirmed the Hornets decided to appeal the suspension after a committee meeting on Monday night. The appeal must be heard within 10 working days.

The Star understands the club are disappointed at the process that led to Lemalu’s sentence.

They believe the sentence was unfair, with little evidence to prove it was Lemalu, Canterbury Bulls’ rookie of the year in 2024, who bit the Greyhounds player, beyond one person’s testimony.

Halswell will host the Riccarton Knights on Saturday, riding back-to-back wins, while the Knights come off a 34-18 loss to Linwood Keas, surrendering the Thacker Shield.

In other matches, Linwood Keas and Hornby Panthers, tied at the top of the table on six points (Linwood ahead on points difference), will face off in a top-of-the-table clash, while Eastern host Greymouth, who narrowly lost to Hornby 22-18 last weekend.