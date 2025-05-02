Opportunity for New Brighton American football hopeful

Isaac Redman. Photo: Geoff Sloan

New Brighton division 1 rugby halfback Isaac Redman is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime as he heads to the United States on an American football scholarship.

The 21-year-old trialled his kicking skills during a week-long visit to Florida in late February and has now secured a university scholarship.

Redman played his final game for New Brighton in their 38–17 win over Christchurch on Saturday, coming off the bench as reserve halfback behind captain Tyson Belworthy.

In American football, he will play as a kicker – responsible for field goals and extra points – a role similar to taking penalty kicks and conversions in rugby, where he also handled goal-kicking duties.