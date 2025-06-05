Police call for help to find missing 79-year-old

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have made a public appeal for help locating a vulnerable older person who has gone missing in Christchurch.
Elisabeth, 79, went missing on Wednesday night.
A police spokesperson said in a statement they received a confirmed sighting of her on Bartlett St, Riccarton.
"There are also unconfirmed reports of Elisabeth being seen in Mona Vale at around 10am on 5 June.
"Elisabeth is wearing blue pants, a dark coloured long-sleeve top, black shoes and has distinctive long blond/white hair.
"If you see her please call 111 and ref P062766924."
-APL