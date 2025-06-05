Chiefs alarmed over lack of fire station investment

Lincoln and Rolleston fire stations are due for replacement but FENZ has yet to tell brigades when. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Plans to replace the busy Rolleston and Lincoln fire stations have been delayed, frustrating volunteer fire chiefs.

The brigades were due to have their stations replaced in 2026, but Fire and Emergency New Zealand has pushed out the new builds by at least five years.

Between June 2023 and June last year, the brigades responded to 824 call-outs.

There were 1556 call-outs across the district over that period.

Both stations need earthquake strengthening or replacement by 2034. This timeframe has already been pushed back from 2029.

Rolleston fire chief Marty Tier said Fenz has not kept pace with the rate Selwyn is growing.

“Fenz have been caught with their pants around their ankles and there has been no thinking ahead of time,” Tier said.

Richie Bee.

Tier was backed up by Lincoln fire chief Richie Bee, who said Fenz had dropped the ball.

“They have failed to recognise that Selwyn is the fastest growing district in the country,” Bee said.

Fenz was unable to say when it plans to replace Rolleston or Lincoln’s new stations, only confirming it will not be within the next year.

“Fire and Emergency is currently refreshing its prioritisation process for capital investment across its property portfolio, which will consider multiple criteria, including seismic requirements,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

“This process will allow us to continue making well-informed investment decisions that will drive our work programme and position us to continue supporting communities now and into the future.

“Until this work is completed, we are unable to provide updated timeframes for any replacement stations.”

Both Tier and Bee want Fenz to provide them with certainty about what is happening.

“It’s not hard for these big wigs to come out, sit down and say: ‘Hey, Rolleston this is what’s happening’ so we know.”

Fenz, police, Hato Hone St John, and the council signed a memorandum of understanding last year to work on an all-in-one emergency service hub. The proposed location was the back of Helpet Park on Lincoln Rolleston Rd.

Tier said if a hub was to be built he would like it on Kidman St next to the council offices, Selwyn health hub and St John. He said the brigade is more likely to attend major events in the Izone or on State Highway 1, so the closer the station can be to those locations the better.