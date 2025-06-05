Dan Gordon running for mayor again

Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied

Dan Gordon is seeking re-election as Waimakariri mayor in the October local body elections.

Gordon said it was an easy decision to make.

He says he leads a hard-working council and is totally committed to the many challenges a rapidly growing district like Waimakariri faces.

‘‘I love the job,’’ says Gordon.

‘‘I enjoy being involved, and constantly meeting with many wonderful people who do so much for their communities.

‘‘It is a truly great region to live in,’’ he says.

Gordon took a leading role nationally during the Three Waters debate, becoming co-chair of Communities 4 Local Democracy, a group of 31 councils strongly opposed to the then Government's actions.

He says the group through its outstanding leadership, helped save the council’s water assets and ensured they remained in local control.

In addition to his local Council leadership, Gordon advocates for Waimakariri nationally as Chair of Zone 5 for Local Government New Zealand, a zone which includes all the South Island except Otago and Southland.

He is also on the National Council of Local Government New Zealand.

He was voted New Zealand’s most popular Mayor in the 2024 Taxpayers Union poll, and he achieved second place this year.

In spite of years of high inflation and rapidly rising costs, Waimakariri’s rate increases have consistently been among the lowest in New Zealand, Gordon says.

‘‘This year’s 4.98% rate increase is one of the lowest in Canterbury.’’

He says the council is in a strong financial position and continues to invest in the community while paying down loans for big ticket items such as MainPower Stadium and earthquake recovery projects.

‘‘There is still lots to do,’’ Gordon says.

‘‘We need to support our population growth, so that Waimakariri continues to be a great place to live.

‘‘Measures to support this growth include the Government’s new Woodend bypass, the need for the proposed Eastern Link bypass road to relieve Southbrook traffic congestion, upgrading Flaxton road linkages and the replacement of Skew Bridge, a key link road to Kaiapoi.

‘‘It is also important to me to continue carefully developing Kaiapoi’s regeneration areas, damaged due to the earthquakes, so the town remains vibrant and thriving.’’

Gordon says he has ‘‘led the council’s efforts in advocating for, and supporting Waimakariri, to secure a vital after-hours medical facility at the Rangiora Health Hub.

‘‘This project had stalled until the council stepped into ensure that this much needed district facility got back on track.

‘‘I am always available, inclusive, and attend as many community events as possible.

‘‘We have a great area to live and work in. We have an excellent council, great staff, and hardworking councillors and community board members.

‘‘I want to continue to be part of this, so standing again was an easy decision. There is still more work for us to do.’’