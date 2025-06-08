Halloween horror at man's indecent act in front of teens

Ean Henry has been sentenced for masturbating in front of two teens who were trick or treating in Christchurch last year. Photo: NZ Herald

A night of trick or treating turned into a Halloween horror for two young teens when a man parked his car beside them and began indecently touching himself.

The girls had headed out on the evening of October 31, 2024, to doorknock homes in Christchurch as part of their Halloween celebrations.

At the same time, Ean Henry, 47, was driving in Shirley when he stopped at a set of traffic lights and saw the pair walking.

He turned into Warrington St and parked his vehicle. As the teens walked past, they noticed his front passenger window was down.

Through the window, they saw Henry sitting in the driver’s seat with no pants on and masturbating.

They ran into a nearby street and took refuge in a driveway.

After the police were called, Henry told officers he saw the teens and pulled his pants down.

He admitted to "playing with himself" and said he wanted the girls to see him.

This week, he appeared in Christchurch District Court for sentencing on doing an indecent act.

At the hearing, Henry’s explanation of events didn’t wash with Judge Murray Hunt.

"You say you acknowledge it was disgusting and that it was an out-of-body experience," the judge said. "I doubt it."

Henry, who has previous convictions for similar offending, had indicated a willingness to attend restorative justice.

But police said it would be too traumatising for the teens to take part, and Judge Hunt pointed out they did not wish to see Henry again.

"They should not have been exposed to your behaviour," he told Henry.

"It’s serious that you have issues you couldn’t control."

However, the court heard Henry has now engaged in counselling to address those issues and has a supportive partner.

He was sentenced to three months’ home detention.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

By Al Williams