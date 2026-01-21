Naked man arrested after standoff with police

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

A four-hour standoff involving up to 20 police officers on Tuesday ended with the arrest of a man for burglary and unlawfully being on a property in Addington.

The man is alleged to have stolen items from the Salvation Army Addington Family Store on Lincoln Rd about 9am and verbally abused staff when confronted.

Police were called and they located the man in a nearby storage garage leased by health and well-being service, Etu Pasifika.

The man had gained entry to the garage and barricaded himself in before police arrived.

An eyewitness told The Star they had seen him living in the garage the previous day.

Police negotiated with the agitated man, who continually punched the inside of the garage door, smashing items and yelling at officers to go away.

The man had disabled the door to stop police from opening the roller garage door.

The officers called in specialist equipment to break into the garage.

A police team gained entry about 1pm and arrested the naked male.