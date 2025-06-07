Frustrating result for Steel as Tactix stay on top

Carys Stythe of the Southern Steel and Eleanor Bird of the Mainland Tactix during today's ANZ Premiership Netball Match at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill. Photo: Michael Bradley

Te Paea Selby-Rickit used to be a game winner for the Southern Steel.

Nowadays she is punishing them as a playmaker for the Mainland Tactix and leading them to a 57-49 victory in Invercargill this afternoon.

The goal attack was utterly dominant across the court for the Tactix, who retain the Hutton Family Trophy and stay at the top of the ANZ Premiership ladder.

Selby-Rickit might have only slotted nine goals, but she dominated the attack end with 36 feeds, 27 goal assists and 17 centre pass receives.

It was a frustrating result for the Steel, who let the Tactix get a roll on and were fighting back for much of the game.

Steel co-captain Kate Heffernan made a welcome return from injury, albeit on managed minutes, in the second quarter.

Paris Lokotui – in her 50th game – came up with an intercept in the pocket and the Tactix moved swiftly to find Ellie Bird on the base.

Erikana Pederson’s quick release to Bird at the back helped the visitors.

When the Steel let the ball do the work and moved it around the circle edge, it opened up their attacking end to find Georgia Heffernan on the base.

Centre Kimiora Poi split the circle with a nice feed to Aliyah Dunn.

But the Tactix still held a 13-9 lead heading into the two-point time.

Carys Stythe picked up an outside arm tip, but the Steel squandered the gain at the other end.

But the Steel came home strong to the tail end of the quarter to trail 16-4 at the first break.

Selby-Rickit burnt the Steel on the centre pass, popping out the middle channel to allow Pederson to get depth in the Tactix' second phase.

That in turn helped Bird, who held high in the circle to give herself space along the base.

Lokotui again snaffled a cross-court ball and Selby-Rickit's shooter-to-shooter offloads to Bird were perfect.

The Steel put each other under pressure on the pass and the take, and Tactix defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger confused the space.

That gave the visitors a 26-19 lead, the biggest lead of the game.

That saw the introduction of Abby Lawson at goal defence in a bid to shut down Selby-Rickit’s dominance and Kate Heffernan at wing defence.

The Steel came within three forcing the Tactix to call a time-out.

There was a lift in the defence pressure thanks to the changes. They put on a strong zone to shut down the middle for the Tactix attackers.

But the Tactix ball placement split the zone, and the circle, open to always find a way to their shooters.

They withstood the pressure and forged ahead for a 32-26 lead at halftime.

Kate Heffernan moved into centre, shifting Poi back to wing attack for the Steel to start the third quarter.

The Tactix picked up where they left off, finding Bird far too easily under the post.

But once Stythe moved her feet around Bird she grabbed a deflection – but again the Steel could not make it count.

Their turnover to conversion rate hurt them and the Tactix went on a six-one run to open and suddenly led by 10.

The Steel got stuck running, and not making any direct movements on attack.

Defensively, they struggled to come off the body and pick up any ball.

After a slow start to the quarter, the Steel came right in the final minutes.

It took until end of the third quarter before Dunn slotted the first accurate two-pointer of the game.

The Steel picked up a good rebound at the other end, and Dunn followed up with another two to trail 45-37 at the break.

The Steel came back to level the final quarter 12-12, but were unable to get within five for a bonus point.

