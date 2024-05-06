City's newest members cook for netballers

Former Afghan refugees have been cooking up a storm, feeding hungry netballers.

The first day of the outdoor netball season on Saturday at South Hagley Park attracted a lot of hungry players, eager to try the variety of ethnic cuisines on offer at a special event running alongside the games.

'Share Kai' Cafe manager Holly Griffin said it was a busy first day.

"Once everyone has a sample and has a try, they love it. And we've had everyone coming back for more. There was a lot of appreciation for the opportunity to try some different cuisines and learn a bit about some of the cultures."

The 'Share Kai with Purpose' initiative is a fundraiser for local ethnic groups.

Delicacies from Afghanistan were on offer during the first 'Share Kai' event. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It's run out of the new Multicultural Recreation and Community Centre, which was the old netball pavilion.

"We have five groups in our collective, Afghan, Nepali, Eritrean, Palestinian and Ukranian, and next week will be Nepali, the week after that Eritrean. They each take a turn."

And less-traditional international favourites such as American hotdogs were also on the menu.

Christchurch City Council community development advisor and Centre establishment manager Viviana Zanetti said Share Kai was a good way to start breaking down barriers.

"Christchurch welcomes about 180 different communities, so it's really a diverse and vibrant city. This building is really about showcasing how diverse the community in Christchurch is."

Netball Canterbury moved into their purpose-built $16.5m indoor sports facility at Ngā Puna Wai sports hub late last year, ending their 100-year association with the South Hagley Park venue.

But netball matches will still be played on the outdoor courts for at least the next two years.

The city council-owned Multicultural Recreation and Community Centre is run by a charitable trust, offering ethnic groups and the wider community use of the new facility at a low cost.

And while the official opening was just two months ago, Zanetti said there's already been a lot of interest. The "Share Kai with Purpose" event is set to run every Saturday through until the end of August.. just the start of a range of events planned to help activate the new space.

Information about the Multicultural Recreation and Community Centre can be found here: mrcc.org.nz/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air