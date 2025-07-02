Jaffas bite the dust

Thousands of Jaffas hurtle down Dunedin's Baldwin St, the world's steepest, in 2015. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN/ODT

Iconic sweet treat Jaffas is being discontinued indefinitely and will no longer be available on any New Zealand shelves.

Parent company RJ's Confectionery told RNZ today the decision to stop manufacturing the lolly was "due to declining sales".

"We know this will be disappointing news for many Kiwis and loyal Jaffas fans around New Zealand.

"Many of us have grown up enjoying the classic flavour combo of the crispy orange shell and smooth chocolate centre.

"However, there have sadly not been enough people buying Jaffas in recent times to support its continued ranging on shelves," a company spokesperson said.

RJ's Confectionery is discontinuing Jaffas. Photo: supplied

While held dear to many Kiwis, Jaffas were originally produced in 1931 by James Stedman-Henderson's Sweets Ltd in Australia.

The lolly is so iconic in New Zealand, there was even an annual Jaffas race down Dunedin's Baldwin St - the world's steepest.

The races were run as fundraisers for Make-a-Wish, Surf Life Saving New Zealand and the Parents Centre, with up to 25,000 lollies used.

The last race was held in 2017 following the announcement that the Cadbury factory in Dunedin would close.

RJ's Confectionery said it was sad to the treat go.

"While it is extremely tough for us to say goodbye to Jaffas, we are committed to continuing to innovate across our extensive RJ's range with delicious new products to excite and delight consumers".

- additional reporting ODT Online