'I'm stoked': Blackadder sticking with Crusaders

Ethan Blackadder says it wasn't a hard decision to stay with the Canterbury team. Photo: RNZ

Former All Black Ethan Blackadder has re-signed with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby until 2026.

The 30-year-old said it wasn't a hard decision to extend his time in New Zealand and his contract with Canterbury's red and blacks.

"I'm sticking round for one more and I'm absolutely rapt. There's no other team I'd rather be playing for; I just love the Crusaders. We've got a real brotherhood here and we're all very close friends, I'm stoked."

Blackadder was unlucky to miss out on the first All Blacks squad of the year, named last week. The loose forward was a workhorse in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs for the Crusaders.

After making his All Blacks debut in 2021, Blackadder played 14 tests for New Zealand but injuries have scuppered his opportunities in the black jersey.

Since making his debut for the Crusaders in 2018, Blackadder has achieved many milestones, including receiving Crusaders Player of the Year, Champion Crusader of the Year in 2022 and being named as vice-captain for the 2025 season.

"It's hard to sum it up, but it means so much to be a part of this team. What the team's done previously, the history behind it and the legacy that's there and the players who have worn the jersey before you - it's a rich history and to be continuing that and enjoying it along the way is really special."

Blackadder's re-signing follows another successful Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Crusaders, who beat the Chiefs in the final last month.

"It was such an enjoyable campaign - it had a bit of everything. It wasn't perfect by any means, but we ended up putting ourselves in a position to win it and we managed to do so; it was a campaign I'll never forget."