Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton: 'We are not spending recklessly'

Sam Broughton. Photo: File image

Mayor Sam Broughton has gone on the front foot over rates increases, saying the Selwyn District Council is not spending recklessly.

A 14.2% average rates rise took effect yesterday and follows a 14.9% rise last year.

The increases have been met with a barrage of criticism from ratepayers, who are also facing a 25% jump in the amount they pay for water use.

There have been many letters to Selwyn Times, social media posts have been scathing and the Taxpayers’ Union has also waded into the debate. Broughton, councillors and council staff have borne the brunt of the criticism.

Many have said Broughton and councillors will face the wrath of ratepayers at the local body elections in October. Broughton is seeking his fourth term as mayor.

Yesterday, the council issued a statement to news media in which Broughton explained the increases.

“Every rate increase is challenging, and I understand the pressure that puts on households,” he said.

“But we’re not spending recklessly, we’re investing in what our community has told us matters: Fixing roads and maintaining our water and wastewater supplies.”

Broughton was referring to the 1500 submissions received in the Long Term Plan process a year ago, which forecasts the council’s projects until 2034.

It forecast rates would increase 42% between last financial year and 2026–27.

The council came under criticism over not consulting with the public for the Annual Plan which rubber stamped this year’s 14.2% rates increase.

Broughton said another consultation would have been a waste of money.

“Repeating the consultation less than 12 months later would waste time and money when people have already told us to get on with it.

“The message was clear: Focus on roads, water, and waste. So that’s exactly where over 80% of this capital budget has gone.”

In the council’s 2025–26 Annual Plan, which was signed off in a close 5-3 vote, more than 80% of its $145.8m capital budget has been allocated to roads, water, and wastewater services.

Broughton’s rival for the mayoralty, Malvern Ward councillor Lydia Gliddon, voted against the Annual Plan due to the lack of consultation and no chance for councillors to review spending in it.

Lydia Gliddon.

However, Gliddon did vote with other councillors for the LTP last year which put in train the big rates hikes.

Gliddon agreed with the strong focus on infrastructure, but believed there could have been cost savings in some of the council’s five strategies, which are budgeted to cost $1.53m and focus on economic development, youth, ageing people, bicultural, and biodiversity.

“Do we need to actually be spending that amount?

“We didn't get a chance to look at that and work out the nuts and bolts of that, and go, actually, it doesn't need to be that much,” Gliddon said.

Broughton has also stood his ground to set up a new company to manage water and wastewater in the district, despite 86.1% of 423 submissions not in support of the new company.

“This is about long-term affordability. While we appreciate all feedback, less than 1% of residents submitted to the consultation, which suggests the majority are comfortable with the approach,” he said.

Councillors voted 6-5 in favour of setting up the new company.

Gliddon, who voted against the new company, said Broughton’s comments showed he was “out of touch” with the community.

“I don't think you can assume that much. People have taken time out of their day to tell you what they think. We've asked them. You need to listen to what they say,” she said.

While about 70% of councils have opted to establish council-controlled organisations to manage water, Selwyn was one of three councils to not form a joint CCO with anyone else.