Flat pays a visit

REPORT & PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Six60’S replica of their old Dunedin flat made itself at home in Queenstown’s Four Square carpark over the weekend.

As part of the band’s grassroots tour, the replica has been travelling to smaller towns throughout the country.

The replica flat provided fans a chance to buy Six60 merchandise and go in the draw to win tickets to their Queenstown concert which was held at Queenstown Events Centre yesterday.

Queenstown Four Square got into the Six60 spirit, playing the band’s music in store and have $6.60 deals over the weekend.