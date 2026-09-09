Former Otago Daily Times reporter and Christchurch business leader Joanna Norris has been appointed to lead TVNZ’s newsroom.

Norris is the new executive editor of news, replacing Phil O'Sullivan, who left TVNZ earlier this year.

Norris has been managing director of Stuff's masthead publishing unit, which produces papers including The Press and The Post.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said she would be missed.

"Jo is not only the most hardworking and outstanding colleague to all of us here and a fierce champion for journalism, but also a totally wonderful human and a dear friend,” Boucher posted on LinkedIn.

"Jo has been a long-term partner in crime, a collaborator and conspirator and maker of lists.”u

Norris is a former Otago Daily Times reporter, and was editor of the Christchurch Press and Fairfax Media's South Island editor-in-chief for three years until October 2017.

She was also chief executive of ChistchurchNZ, the city's economic development agency, until she stepped down in 2021 after four years in the role.

In a statement, TVNZ said Norris will bring “deep experience in editorial leadership, world-class digital transformation and audience development, including as Stuff’s chief content officer, where she led more than 300 journalists across the Stuff Group”.

TVNZ said Norris will also bring strong governance experience as a result of her roles with the News Publishers Association and New Zealand Media Council governance board.

TVNZ chief news and content officer Nadia Tolich told the NZ Herald that Norris will be an “exciting addition”.

“Joanna is one of Aotearoa’s most respected and accomplished media leaders, and it’s fantastic to have her joining TVNZ,” Tolich told the Herald.

“She brings exceptional editorial judgement, a deep commitment to journalism that matters, and proven experience leading high-performing teams through the rapid change facing our industry.

“As TVNZ continues to evolve how we serve audiences across platforms, Joanna’s leadership will be hugely valuable.

"She understands the power of trusted local news and the opportunity we have to connect with New Zealanders in new and meaningful ways. This is a fantastic appointment for TVNZ and an exciting moment for our team.”

- RNZ and Allied Media