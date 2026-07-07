Widespread flooding for Canterbury roads

Flooding from the Conway River affecting State Highway 1 today. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Flooding is continuing to affect numerous roads throughout Canterbury and motorists are asked to respect legally enforced road closures and restrictions.

MetService is forecasting heavy rain and snow today through inland Canterbury to the top of the South Island. A rare Red heavy rain warning is in place for Marlborough and Canterbury between Ward and Hanmer Springs and southeast of the Awatere Valley, including the Kaikoura Range.

This level of warning carries the risk of a threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding, slips and impassable roads.

Rain continues to batter Canterbury and State Highway 1 between Cheviot and Kaikōura is closed due to concerns about the impact on the highway of rising river levels.

The issue is where the Conway River is flooding onto SH1 in an area known locally as ‘Siberia’, a spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said late this morning.

Flooding in North Canterbury this morning. Photo: NZTA

Meanwhile, Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury is closed after flooding, police advised this morning.

"Cribb Creek has burst its banks and Cribb Creek Bridge is unsafe to drive along. Stay home if it's not necessary to travel."

Because this road is closed, motorists were encouraged to consider using other inland routes such as State Highway 7, or to delay their travel.

People should prepare for a closure throughout the day, the spokesman said.

If travelling, NZTA asked people to adjust their driving accordingly where there is signage advising of surface flooding or slips.

"People are urged to avoid driving through floodwaters where the depth is unclear and there may be hidden obstructions.

"In heavy rain, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi also reminds people to think about adjusting their speeds and travelling distances, avoiding sudden braking, and staying visible (using headlights in daytime hours)."

State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie Basin had reopened by 10.30am. However, road users were advised to take extra care when travelling along this route.

A snowy Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) this morning. Photo: NZTA

Black ice warning in Waitaki

Police are warning of black ice in Waitaki district as a local state of emergency continues.

There has been heavy rain and flooding has across Waitaki for a couple of days, with freezing temperatures expected this morning to lower parts of the district. This, along with the still very damp conditions may cause black ice and/or slippery conditions on roads, police said in a statement this morning.

"If don’t need to travel, stay at home. If you do, please drive slowly and to the conditions - allowing extra time for travel and expect slippery roads.

"Make sure you also keep your distance, drive rested and unimpaired."

The state of emergency was declared yesterday morning and will stay in place for at least another day.

In a statement from the Waitaki District Council this morning, it expected another weather event which “might exasperate the already wet conditions”.

Flooding in North Canterbury. Photo: NZTA

State Highway 1, between Seven Mile Road and Pukeuri, has reopened this morning following flooding. However, a 30km/h speed restriction is in place. Motorists must stop if requested and drive with caution.

SH83 Pukeuri to Georgetown has also reopened.

Road closures

Other highway closures remain in place due to snow and flooding, and further disruption was expected.

• State Highway 6 Whataroa to Harihari, West Coast, due to strong winds

• State Highway 6, Haast to Fox Glacier, West Coast, because of fallen trees

• Danseys Pass Road in Central Otago is partially closed due to snow

• Inland Kaikoura Road in North Canterbury closed following flooding

A light dusting of snow remains on the Wānaka side of the Crown Range summit. The road has been well gritted, however chains must be carried if you're travelling over the pass.

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass is now open to the gates just past the hotel - but for 4X4 vehicles only. The road remains closed through to the Waitaki network.

A motorist drives through floodwater along Ferry Road in North Otago yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Further highway closures may be required if the weather impacts make it unsafe, the spokesman for NZTA said.

"Because of the heavy rainfall and melting snow, there is also a risk of ice build-up in parts of the South Island over the coming days that people should be wary of. Roading crews will be laying grit and anti-ice agents on the highways to assist vehicle traction."

Meanwhile, strong winds remain a threat on the West Coast south of Westport, especially for high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles.

People are encouraged to plan their travel carefully, especially on inland state highways, and to be prepared for closures or disruptions.

- Allied Media