Waitaki state of emergency remains

Waitaki's state of emergency remains in place although traffic woes have eased with the reopening of two state highways.

Waitaki District Council said at 5pm today the state of emergency imposed on the flood-hit district since early on Monday would be reviewed tomorrow as authorities assess impacts and monitor conditions across the district.

"While today's rainfall has not reached the intensity of Monday's event, the district remains vulnerable due to saturated ground and elevated river and stream levels," the council said in a statement this evening.

Emergency services remain fully operational, with regional resources available if required. The focus was now on supporting affected communities, restoring essential services and progressing recovery safely across the district.

Another three properties in Oamaru have been evacuated after the second landslip in the North Otago town in as many days.

In Oamaru’s Glen St, a slip was reported about 3.45pm today.

The property where the slip happened had been evacuated as had “some properties” on either side, A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

The Waitaki District Council had arranged for geotechnical engineers to investigate the slip tomorrow morning.

A landslip was reported in Oamaru’s Glen St this afternoon. Photo: Charley-Kai John

Part of State Highway 1 reopens

State Highway 1 north of Oamaru is back in action after a closure of several hours caused a massive tailback of traffic through the town.

The Waitaki District Council said about 4.20pm that SH1 had reopened, which followed the reopening of SH83 between Pukeuri and Kurow with a 30kmh temporary speed limit in place.

In flood-hit Kaikōura, a section of SH1 from Kaikōura to Ward, in Marlborough, was open again at 5pm today but would not be in its usual condition. However, a section of the highway south from Kaikōura to Waipara in Canterbury would likely remain closed for at least a couple more days because of damage to the road.

"The flooding has caused serious damage to the highway south of Kaikōura, including significant chunks of the road washed away in places by the high river levels. This presents serious risks to anyone using that section of highway," NZTA's maintenance and operations area manager Mark Pinner said this afternoon.

Rain and snow have closed highways across the South Island, as a wintry blast brings wild weather to much of the country.

Traffic backs up in Oamaru after State Highway 1 was closed north of the town on Wednesday. Photo: Charley Kai-John

Plea to stop stealing road signs

The Waitaki closures came after authorities pleaded with people to stop stealing road closure signs in the district.

The council said this morning road closure signs were being stolen, which "puts everyone at risk".

"These signs are in place to protect our community while a MetService heavy rain watch remains active, with rainfall amounts that may approach warning criteria.

"Please leave road closure signs where they are - they are there for a reason, and they could help keep your friends, whānau and neighbours safe."

Oamaru Creek is still very high today, Photo: Charley-Kai John

Tough week, says mayor

The Waitaki Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains active, with council staff, emergency services and partner agencies continuing to coordinate the response and support affected communities.

While today's rainfall had not reached the intensity of Monday's event, the district remained vulnerable due to saturated ground and elevated river and stream levels, a statement from Waitaki District Civil Defence Emergency Management said this evening.

"Crews would continue monitoring conditions and respond to any new issues as they arise. Council crews and contractors have spent the past three days clearing debris, assessing damage, reopening roads where it is safe to do so and restoring essential services. Damage assessments will continue over the coming days as access improves."

Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale said the district wasn't out of the woods yet.

"It's been a tough week. The rain has been relentless, people are tired, and it's taken a toll on our community. But we've also seen the true strength of Waitaki residents, with people looking out for one another and stepping up when it mattered most.

"Please continue to look after each other and reach out if you need help. With the ground still saturated, the risk of slips and flooding remains, so we all need to stay cautious. Take care out there - and let's hope for some sunshine this weekend.

"We're continuing to monitor conditions closely and are prepared to respond if needed. Our message to the community is stay informed, and take sensible precautions where you can.”

SouthRoads Oamaru work on a burst water main pipe on the corner of Humber and Nen St. A SouthRoads representative said another pipe also burst on Nen St that they were scheduled to fix. Photo: Jules Chin

Council crews and contractors have been assessing damage, clearing debris and restoring access across the district since yesterday, the council said in a statement.

Wastewater and stormwater systems remained under pressure in some areas, including sewer surcharging (exceeding capacity) and pump station capacity.

A boil water and conserve water notice remains in place for the Lower Waitaki Water Supply.

A conserve water notice remains in place for the Awamoko Water Supply (this supply is managed by Corriedale Water Management).

Residents were asked to continue using water carefully and follow all public health advice.

Residents fill sandbags this morning. Photo: Waitaki District Council.

The council acknowledged the community response to yesterday's preparations, with more than nine tonnes of sand and over 300 sandbags dropped off in Oamaru and Palmerston.

Mayor Tavendale thanked local contractors SouthRoads and Skevington's for their support in making sand and sandbags available to the community.

"I'd also like to thank everyone who has been preparing their properties, checking on neighbours and looking out for one another. Community preparedness plays an important role alongside the work of emergency services and Council."

What you can do

As recovery continues, residents are reminded to:

• Call 111 if your safety is at immediate risk.

• Report flooding, blocked drains, fallen trees and other issues through the Antenno app, the Waitaki District Council website or by calling 03 433 0300.

• Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible to discuss damage or clean-up costs.

• Wear appropriate protective clothing when cleaning up flood-affected properties and treat all floodwater as potentially contaminated.

• Continue to follow updates from Waitaki District Council.

• Check in on family, friends and neighbours who may need extra support.

- Allied Media