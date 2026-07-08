One critical after crash at Hornby roundabout

A person has been critically injured in a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash, at the Halswell Junction Rd roundabout near Richmond Ave, about 6.30am.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the roundabout is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

- Allied Media