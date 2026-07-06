State of emergency declared for Waitaki

Waitaki will remain in a local state of emergency overnight, after the district was hit by heavy rain overnight causing “severe” localised flooding, the mayor says.

Homes and shops along Thames St in central Oamaru were affected by flooding and the Emergency Operations Centre was activated earlier today, Waitaki District Council said.

More than 20 people had self-evacuated this morning. Since midnight, Fire and Emergency NZ has responded to over 50 emergency calls, with flood response crews assisting 18 people to evacuate to the Oamaru Fire Station.

About 13 people and four dogs were sheltering at the Community-led Evacuation Centre at the Network Waitaki Event Centre.

Waitaki mayor Mel Tavendale with Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell speaking to media in Oamaru today. Photo: Nic Duff

Good job, says Minister

Waitaki mayor Mel Tavendale told media gathered in Oamaru the state of emergency would be re-evaluated at 4pm.

"The situation does seem to be easing here in Waitaki.”

Work had been done pre-emptively to clear drains ahead of the downpour.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell was in the North Otago town today and praised the response from the Waitaki District Council.

"They’ve made good decisions in a timely way. It’s always difficult to stand up a response in the early hours of the morning, without a doubt that comes with challenges.

"There’s been no loss of life, the important thing, obviously, first and foremost is protection to life and then protection of property.

"In my view, they’ve done a good job.”

The Mayoral Relief Fund would be available if requested by Mrs Tavendale to help fund immediate needs, Mr Mitchell said.

Flooding on SH1 north of Oamaru. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One parent told the Otago Daily Times he evacuated his kids and partner from Boundary Creek Road at 3am and “barely” made it into town.

"It wasn't the river level that almost got me, it was the general surface flooding in my yard and around my car.”

A welfare evacuation centre has been established at the Waitaki Event Centre for those who need a safe, dry place to shelter.

Sandbags were being delivered to the Eden St carpark for pick-up.

Flooding at the corner of Weaver St and Alde St in Oamaru. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Businesses have also become waterlogged along Thames Highway, with Fire and Emergency NZ on hand to pump out the water at a waterlogged Resene ColorShop.

Residents were told by the council not to drive through floodwater, which “can be deeper and faster-moving than they appear, and roads may be damaged beneath the surface”.

Earlier, Ms Taverndale told RNZ's Morning Report programme the flooding was widespread and there was also some worry about slips, but they would be assessed when it was light.

The council did declare a state of emergency at about 4.30am today when it became obvious that emergency services were going to be struggling with the level of help needed, she said.

More rain was expected through until Wednesday though it had eased, she said.

"So we've got a number of Oamaru CBD areas, both houses and businesses, that have been flooded. We've got the state highway north of Oamaru has been closed with some cars that have become stranded, so we've got emergency services helping with that."

The stormwater system had been overloaded and they opened up Oamaru Creek using a digger yesterday to ensure it was flowing as it should be which meant it was flushing out more quickly, she said.

State Highway 1 is closed between Seven Mile Road and State Highway 83. A detour is in place and motorists should follow all signage and directions.

Water being pumped out of a business on Thames Highway following the heavy rain. Photo: Charley-Kai John

Oamaru resident Milli Maxwell woke up to her cat meowing around 3am, and her entire house flooded.

She said at its highest it was a metre or so deep, before emergency services arrived to pump out what they could.

The mother ran to see her 10-year-old twins and 6-year-old, and the family evacuated.

Both of Maxwell's cars on her driveway were flooded to halfway up the doors, which she said has totalled them.

"I'm so gutted."

State Highway 1 is closed between Seven Mile Road and State Highway 83. A detour is in place and motorists should follow all signage and directions.

Fire and Emergency responds to 41 calls in Waitaki overnight

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daryl Ball said services received 70 calls overnight in the Waitaki area, and responded to 41 of them.

He said they were unable to assist with some calls due to surface flooding.

Ball said crews had been busy since 9pm last night, with Oamaru and Mosgiel seeing the worst of it.

He said they had assisted with a number of evacuations, however, there were lots of people still stuck.

"We've got people who are in vehicles that can't really move, and houses."

He said some people will not be aware they've been flooded yet.

"If you can evacuate and you think you think you need to evacuate, evacuate early."

State highways

Most highways in the South Island have reopened after snow clearing work, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised today.

State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie Basin was fully open again. People were asked to travel with care on this route.

SH8 between Omarama and Tarras (including the Lindis Pass) has reopened, as has SH85 between Becks and Kyeburn in Otago.

State Highway 87, Kyeburn to Outram, Otago and State Highway 85, Kyeburn to Palmerston, Otago have also reopened.

State Highway 83 and State Highway 1, Oamaru to Glenavy, are closed due to flooding.

State Highway 1 from Oamaru to Seven Mile Road remains closed.

Meanwhile, State Highway 6 on the West Coast is fully open after a closure due to downed powerlines. Care is being urged amid ongoing strong winds in the area.